Chemi Peres of Pitango VC joins us at TechCrunch Tel Aviv, June 7

TechCrunch is returning to Tel Aviv on 7 June 2018 for a day-long conference, where we will be digging into one of Irael’s biggest tech strengths: mobility and everything that implies, from computer vision to autonomous driving.

Israeli tech is at the forefront of this new industry and we plan to bring industry leaders together to discuss the key issues. You should definitely Reserve your seat on right now.

Among the speakers coming will be Chemi Peres, managing general partner and co-founder of Pitango Venture Capital, Israel’s largest VC Group.

Among his many investment is Via, which provides shared rides for an affordable flat rate. Operating in NYC, D.C. and Chicago, Via is disrupting the way people move around cities. Using Via, a ride booked on your phone costs around the same or less than a bus, but is obviously on-demand transit on a mass scale.

Peres is also chairman of Al-Bawader, Israel’s first VC fund focused on the Israeli Minorities’ Sectors, and serves as chairman of TakwinLabs, an Incubator focused on these sectors. Chemi gained extensive experience as an investor and a board member of several publicly traded companies on NASDAQ and NYSE such as Aladdin Knowledge Systems, AudioCodes, BackWeb, Koor Industries, Vocaltec and Voltaire to mention a few. He serves on the boards of numerous privately held companies such as Radwin and Idomoo among others.

As well qas amazing speakers, our inaugural conference in Tel Aviv will feature a robust exhibition area where the cream of the startup crop will demo their products. If you’re an early stage startup and you want to get in front of the best of Tel Aviv’s startup community, you should grab an exhibitor table for just 1700 ILS directly on our website.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Event info:

Date: 7 June 2018

Venue: Tel Aviv Convention Center, Pavilion 10

Time: 10am-5pm

Tickets: 265 ILS

Our sponsors make these events possible. If you’d like to sponsor, please fill out this form.