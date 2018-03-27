Nvidia previews next-generation Drive Orin self-driving computer

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang revealed a forthcoming generation of the company’s self-driving Drive PX supercomputers for use in vehicles – the successor to the current Drive Pegasus, which will be called the Drive Orin and which will use essentially two Drive Pegasus computers combined into one, much smaller packages.

This should ramp up the self-driving computing capability of vehicles in general, since Pegasus, when revealed in October of last year, contains two Xavier computers and two post-Volta GPUs. The Drive PX Pegasus was reportedly ready to power Level 5 autonomous robotaxis, without any onboard manual controls required onboard the vehicle for human intervention or takeover.

No word on when Orin will ship or what it’ll enable. Pegasus is already running post-Volta GPUs and will only soon be shipping samples to customers, so Orin is likely quite a ways out and still essentially a glimpse into Nvidia’s deep roadmap for autonomous driving.