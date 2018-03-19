Volkswagen’s I.D. R Pikes Peak all-electric race car will tackle the iconic climb

Volkswagen wants to make sure people are aware of just how versatile their forthcoming MEB platform, which will prove the base for all of its all-electric I.D. vehicles, really is. The MEB-based I.D. R Pikes Pace, a prototype all-electric race car, will take on the famous Pikes Peak hillclimb in Colorado this June to help make the point.

The race car has four-wheel drive, powered by its fully electric powertrain, and it’s part of a collaboration between Volkswagen’s R tuning brand and their Motorsport division, along with the I.D. team driving the automaker’s electro mobility efforts.

The I.D. R Pikes Peak will take on its namesake track, a 12.4 meter run that starts at elevation of 9,000 feet, and climbs to a final height of 14,115 by race end. VW’s last attempt at the race was in 1987 using a dual-engine Golf, which actually didn’t complete the route.

Pikes Peak happens June 24 just outside of Colorado Springs, and should prove an interesting demonstration of Volkswagen’s electric platform.