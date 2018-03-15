Startup Battlefield Europe deadline extended one week

Procrastinateurs se réjouissent! If you haven’t applied yet to compete in TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Europe at VivaTech in Paris on May 24-25, then rejoice indeed, because we have great news for you. We’re extending the application deadline by one full week to March 22, at 9 a.m. PST. Startup Battlefield is the premier startup pitch competition and the best way to launch your early-stage startup to the world. Don’t miss out, apply today.

TechCrunch editors will select roughly 15-30 early-stage startups to compete and will provide the founder of each chosen company with expert pitch coaching. You and your team will be ready and at your best when you step on the Startup Battlefield stage to deliver your six-minute pitch to a panel of judges — and ready to answer any questions they may throw at you.

The judges narrow the field to just five competitors who go on to a second round of pitching to a fresh panel of judges. And from that five comes one top startup that takes home major bragging rights along with €25,000 in no-equity cash and an all-expense paid trip for two to San Francisco, where they will compete in the Startup Battlefield at Disrupt SF 2018, TechCrunch’s flagship event (as long as they still meet eligibility requirements).

Even if you don’t take the top prize, you still reap phenomenal benefits by competing in Startup Battlefield. They’re almost too numerous to mention, but heck, we’ll do it anyway. Let’s start with that invaluable pitch coaching, and remember: when you’re pitching, you’re placing your company in front of the very investors you seek. It’s prime exposure time.

Of course, there’s media attention — and lots of it. Startup Battlefield takes place in front of a large, live audience, and we also stream the entire event — start to finish — around the world on TechCrunch.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter (and available later, on demand).

Don’t forget about the incredible networking connections. Every company that competes joins the Startup Battlefield alumni community, which includes the likes of Mint, Dropbox, Yammer, TripIt, Getaround and Cloudflare. The alumni companies number almost 750, and have collectively raised more than $8 billion in funding and produced more than 100 exits.

Here’s the kicker: TechCrunch does not take an equity cut and won’t charge you anything to apply or to participate in Startup Battlefield. Yup, it’s absolutely free.

If you’re the doyenne of details or a fan of fine print, be sure to read our Startup Battlefield Europe FAQ to learn everything you need to know about applying and competing in the Battlefield.

TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Europe — at VivaTech in Paris on May 24-25 — offers so many benefits and absolutely no risk. And now you get an extra week to apply. Do it today.