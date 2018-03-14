Raspberry Pi Model B+ arrives just in time for Pi Day 2018

It’s March 14, which means it’s Pi Day for math appreciators everywhere (I appreciate math, I just don’t understand it). To mark the occasion, the Raspberry Pi Foundation has a brand new version of its diminutive, affordable computer for DIY computing enthusiasts, the new Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+.

This latest iteration has the same footprint as both the Raspberry Pi 2 Model B and Raspberry Pi 3 Model B, which means it’s about the size of a deck of cards, but it’s now got a 640bit quad core processor clocked at 1.4GHz, dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz 802.11ac Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth 4.2/BLE and Gigabit Ethernet with maximum transfer network speeds of up to 300 Mbps, or three times higher than that of the Model B.

The Pi 3 Model B+ also has one full size HDMI port for display output, as well as four USB 2.0 ports, a microSD port for storing data and running the OS, and support for Power over Ethernet (PoE) with a separate PoE HAT add-on which will be available as an official accessory soon. It’s also got both. CSI and DSI port for connecting Raspberry Pi camera and touchscreen displays.

This version’s new higher clock speed is possible thanks to improved power integrity and thermal design, and the dual-band Wi-Fi included on the board actually already has modular compliance certification, so it’s far easier to integrate his version of the Pi into end products design for consumer and commercial sale without having to do a load of testing and certification on the buyer’s end.

The new updated Pi 3 sounds like a good upgrade for both personal and business projects, and it’s available from Raspberry Pi’s official retail partners via its website.