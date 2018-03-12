The Wave is a ring that controls sound as if by magic

Out in the desolate wastes of deepest Iceland, magic blooms. The Icelandic sagas tell of fairy houses to magical rings that control the world, and now one of those, the Wave, has landed on the internet.

The Wave is a ring that controls sound. It is essentially a wearable MIDI controller that lets you play and modify sounds as it’s made, allowing you to play music in thin air. It’s a clever little solution and is shipping next December.



The system works by setting a specific sound or function to a specific gesture. You can turn the audio sample up and down by waving your hand or trigger a sample by tapping your finger. It can work with keyboards and guitars and even can change music as you make it, allowing you to perform in multiple ways.

The wave costs $129 for early birds; it will sell for $200. They’ve already raised $43,000 and the prototype is working. The Wave works with multiple music apps, including Logic.

So whether you’re writing the score for a vibrant Icelandic elven love story or trying to lull the great sea dragon Hvítserkur back to sleep through song, the Icelandic Wave is the device for you.