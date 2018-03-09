Watch 1000s of Boston Dynamics SpotMinis in this Planet Earth-style video

Straight out of Black Mirror, this video is a mock documentary showing a future where Boston Dynamics SpotMinis roam the Earth in packs (herds?) of thousands. It’s fictional but I suspect plausible if Boston Dynamics only defense against its robots is an engineer with a hockey stick.

Boston Dynamics has been steadily advancing its robotics technology and design and its latest creation is a SpotMini with a yellow skin that among other abilities can to open doors. It’s unclear from the video here how or why that led to thousands of the units freely roaming the Earth. Where do they recharge? Is there a leader? How are they clean even though there’s clearly a dust storm? I have so many questions for our robotic overlords.