ScopeAI helps companies analyze their customer feedback

If you’re running a company with a lot of customers, it can take time to sort through all that feedback. A startup called ScopeAI is working to make that process a lot easier.

The startup is announcing that it’s raised an undisclosed amount of seed funding from Y Combinator (where it was part of the winter batch last year), Menlo Ventures, Social Capital and Salesforce Ventures, as well as from angel investors like YC CEO Michael Seibel, Lee Linden and Ray Bradford.

Co-founder and CEO Natalie Abeysena previously worked as a user experience researcher for Google. She said that when companies grow to the point that they’re receiving hundreds or thousands of customer support messages, they “struggle with doing this manually.”

In other words, they usually have to go through and categorize all the different messages, creating reports every couple of weeks or every month.

With ScopeAI, on the other hand, everything gets tagged automatically, making it easy to track different trends. For example, it can tell you whether a certain percentage of your customers are canceling their subscriptions because they don’t have enough time to use your product, or if they’re asking for a refund because of late delivery. And it’s easy to see how that’s changing over time.

Abeysena said ScopeAI can recognize the different phrases and wording that customers might use to describe their complaints or requests, and it will still categorize them correctly. The product can also track customized tags, and it performs sentiment analysis.

Although Abeysena is only starting to talk about ScopeAI publicly, the company has already signed up customers including Codecademy, Peloton and Breather.

Over time, ScopeAI could build more integrations that allow businesses to overlay their customer support data with data from other platforms like Salesforce.

“What’s really exciting about what we’re working on preliminarily is taking these insights and translating them into actions that the company can take,” Abeysena said. “How can you map that to business metrics?”

Featured Image: Jacquie Boyd/Getty Images