Ah, springtime in Paris — the City of Love. Couples strolling hand-in-hand down the Avenue des Champs-Élysées. Early-stage tech startups converging on the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles…um, say what? That’s right. Love of technology is in the air, and TechCrunch will host Startup Battlefield Europe at VivaTech on May 24th – 25. Applications are still open! apply right here.

We’re partnering with VivaTech to bring Startup Battlefield Europe to Paris which is a perfect love match considering the sheer numbers of founders, business leaders, investors, academics, students, and media who attend the conference.

Startup Battlefield is the premier platform for launching early-stage startups to the world. The media exposure is massive, and the overall winner lays claim to €25,000 in no-equity cash. TechCrunch does not take an equity cut, nor do we charge application or participation fees.

Along with global exposure and the cash, the Startup Battlefield Europe winner receives an all-expense paid trip for two to San Francisco where they’ll compete in the Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch’s biggest event, Disrupt SF 2018 (assuming they’re still eligible).

How does Startup Battlefield work? TechCrunch editors pick the competitors from the application pool. Company founders that make the cut receive expert pitch coaching from TechCrunch editors, and you’ll be pitch-perfect come game day.

Battlefield competitors have six minutes to pitch a panel of expert founders and investors. ive finalists will face a second round of pitching in front of a new set of judges. Only one will become the winner of TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Europe. And the event is live streamed around the world (and later available on demand) on TechCrunch.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Plus, all competitors will join our Startup Battlefield alumni community. his community consists of almost 750 companies that have collectively raised more than $8 billion in funding and produced more than 100 exits. You might recognize a few, like Mint, Dropbox, Yammer, TripIt, Getaround and Cloudflare.

If you have questions, we have answers. Check out our Startup Battlefield Europe FAQ.

Startup Battlefield Europe takes place at Vivatech on May 24th – 25. Do you love the idea of winning it all? The application deadline is March 15, 9 a.m. PST, so don’t wait another minute. Apply today.