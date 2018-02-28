See you tonight in New York

A reminder that I’m going to have Paul Vigna and Michael Casey, authors of The Truth Machine, onstage with me tonight at Knotel, a co-working and event space in Manhattan. I’ll see you there tonight.

RSVPs are closed. It starts at 7pm and will feature a 35-minute talk with two of the top writers in crypto. These guys literally wrote the book on bitcoin and their new book is about to hit store shelves. We may have a few pitches after the talk. Event details are here.

See you soon!

Featured Image: hocus-focus/Getty Images