Tinyclues, the AI-driven campaign marketing solution, scores $18M Series B

Tinyclues, the French startup that offers an intelligent campaign marketing solution that uses AI to help push the right products to the right customers, has closed $18 million in Series B investment. Leading the round is EQT Ventures, with participation from existing backers Alven, Elaia Partners, and ISAI.

Using what it describes as “Deep AI technology,” the Tinyclues offering captures business and customer insights contained in first-party data, such as CRM or browsing and checkout history, and then uses this data to predict how buyers will behave with regards to future marketing campaigns.

In practice, this enables brands to present highly relevant product offers across various marketing channels — initially email campaigns but now also including SMS, push notifications, direct mail, call center and Facebook display — to what it claims will subsequently be highly qualified leads.

“Tinyclues customers have secured an outstanding +49% average increase in campaign revenue, in addition to a significant improvement in customer experience,” claims the startup.

To that end, Tinyclues says the new capital will be used for continued growth in North America and Europe (the startup has offices in France, U.K. and U.S.). The investment will also support “AI-first” product development to increase the range of intelligence marketing campaigns the brands it sells to can operate.

“Tinyclues is changing the game for B2C marketers by adding an AI-first campaign intelligence layer on top of their campaign management solutions and processes,” said David Bessis, founder and CEO of Tinyclues, in a statement. “As a result we’ve had a triple-digit annual growth and we’ve been able to seek out a top investor that shares our energy, drive and entrepreneurial spirit.”

Meanwhile, Tinyclues says it now powers marketing campaigns for more than 80 enterprise companies including Air France, Arcadia, Cdiscount, Charles Tyrwhitt, Club Med, Fnac Darty, Lacoste, Manor, OUI.sncf and Vente-privee.