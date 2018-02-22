Startups! Come to the TechCrunch Barcelona ‘Meet & Greet’ during MWC
Come and “Meet and greet” with TechCrunch Editorial staff while they are in Barcelona for Mobile World Congress!
The event will be on Mon 26 February 2018m 19:30 – 22:30, at Cloud Coworking. It is necessary to get a free ticket here.
Senior journalists will be there to make contacts with you and your startup.
Drinks will be sponsored by Aptoide. Venue kindly provided by Cloud Coworking.
