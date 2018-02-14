We’re just about a week away from hosting our 1st Annual Winter Party at Galvanize, and if you haven’t been able to grab a ticket yet, today is your lucky day. We’ve released our final round of tickets to TechCrunch’s inaugural Winter Party, so do yourself a solid and pick yours up so you can join in the fun on Friday, February 23.

TechCrunch parties have a history of being the place you want to meet your future investor, acquirer or co-founder. Our TechCrunch Summer Party host, August Capital, will be there in strength among many other top venture firms.

We’re also going to have some fantastic startups demoing at the event that you’ll be able to meet: Antsle, Chiptip Technology, Hoth Therapeutics, Kordinator, Koder, BRAVO Blockchain, Armatic, Cider, Savitude, Forever Labs, Conversation One and Kyber.

And to top it all off, we’re going to have a bunch of engaging activities and will be giving away some really great prizes, like TC swag, Amazon Echos and even passes to our flagship event this September, Disrupt SF.

Grab your tickets today — hope to see you there!