Here’s how to make The Boring Company’s flamethrower

Obligatory disclaimer: Don’t be dumb.

What follows is a video showing high level instructions on how to build a nearly exact copy of The Boring Company’s flamethrower. Basically, gut this $125 Airsoft gun and insert a propane torch. The total bill of goods should be under $200, well under the $500 The Boring Company was charging until it sold out of the 20k units.

As many pointed out before, The Boring Company Flamethrower is muddling the definition of a flamethrower. It’s more of a large torch like those used in roofing or to clear brush or melt ice.

Whatever. It’s okay to have fun sometimes.

Elon Musk said following launching a Tesla Roadster into space, “It’s kind of silly and fun, but I think that silly and fun things are important.” I agree. This DIY flamethrower is silly and fun and it’s the type of project that could inspire and engage someone into discovering mechanical engineering. Just don’t be dumb. Please.

