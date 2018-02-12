Yahoo
Former state Senator Jeremy Ring talks about the first days of Yahoo

In this episode of Technotopia I talk to Jeremy Ring, a former Florida state senator and author of We Were Yahoo!, a meditation on his career as one of the first employees at Yahoo. Ring has a lot to say about the search giant – including plenty of complaints about how things were run over the years – and some insights into technology and modern politics.

His book is available now and it’s a fascinating look at some of the first steps and missteps he saw while working in the red hot dot-com bubble.

Technotopia is a podcast by John Biggs about a better future. You can subscribe in Stitcher, RSS, or iTunes and listen the MP3 here.

