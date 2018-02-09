Lyft partners with Black Girls Code to help develop a more diverse tech industry

Lyft has teamed up with Black Girls Code, a non-profit organization dedicated to getting more black girls involved in computer programming and technology, to make the non-profit organization one of its Round Up & Donate partners.

Since launching the Round Up & Donate program eight months ago, Lyft riders have donated over $4 million to causes. Other partners include SickKids Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Human Rights Campaign, Girls Who Code, Habitat for Humanity, ACLU Foundation and others.

“In reflecting on the progress we’ve made here at Lyft and the work still left to be done, investing in the development of our next generation of leaders and innovators is our path forward to ushering in the diverse future we seek,” Lyft head of diversity and inclusion Tariq Meyers said. “Our partnership with Black Girls CODE represents our long-term commitment to inclusivity with an organization who for years has done the important work of affirming and empowering young girls of color with a passion for innovation in technology.”

This comes several months after Black Girls Code turned down a $250,000 grant offer from Uber. At the time, Bryant told me it felt more PR-driven than actually focused on real change. Now, she’s decided to partner with Uber’s main rival in the country.

“Black Girls Code is a values-driven organization,” Bryant said in a statement. “We look very closely at prospective partners with that in mind and pay special attention to those that believe in the power of community to affect change. Through the work they’ve done over the years, we know Lyft embodies these same attributes and they share in our mission of coming together to provide young girls of color with the skills they need to be the innovators and leaders of tomorrow.”

