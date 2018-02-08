Equity live from SaaStr: The market loses its mind, bitcoin tanks, and when will Slack go public

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This week was a treat. Not only did venture capitalist Annie Lamont join our own Katie Roof, Matthew Lynley, and Alex Wilhelm, we also recorded this episode live at SaaStr, a yearly SaaS-focused confab in San Francisco.

(SaaStr is the brainchild of venture capitalist Jason Lemkin, who was the very first guest on Equity.)

Happily for us, though not happily for your 401k, the markets took a massive dive and wound up bouncing SaaS stocks right as we were prepping the episode. Perfect fodder, if you will, for the moment.

What the market’s chop means in practice is that quite a few companies that went public last year took hits while this year’s IPO list is just getting itself together. Will the market turbulence impact private-market investment? Lamont votes no, given that the upward swing was only so impactful.

Scooting along, we noodled our way through the Big Cash Return Cycle, in which a host of tech giants may bring home hundreds of billions of cash. What will they do with it? Well, that’s the new game. Will they buy a host of smaller tech companies? We tried to figure it out.

All that and we looked into the crypto meltdown (sorry for the jokes), and the news that Slack now has a CFO. Which can also be spelled “IPO.”

We’ll be right back from our home base in TC HQ. See you soon!

