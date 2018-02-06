Should I buy an Apple HomePod?

If you want to read a lot of words about the Apple HomePod, you can do so here and here. Obviously, I’d recommend you do so before plunking down $350 of your hard earned cash on a first generation product, but the long and short of it is actually pretty straight forward. Apple made a very nice speaker — arguably the best on the market in its class.

But there are caveats. As is often the case, Apple’s made a device that plays to its base — as such, there are a few big asterisks contained herein that are important to note before considering a purchase.

Here’s a handy flow chart designed to clear things up.

Chart design by Bryce Durbin