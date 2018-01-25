Square has acquired a 32-year-old restaurant delivery company

Square has acquired Entrees On-Trays, a 32-year-old restaurant delivery platform. The plan is to expand the footprint of its on-demand food delivery service, Caviar, in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas area.

There were a few factors Square took into consideration in its acquisition of Entrees On-Trays, Caviar product lead Gokul Rajaram told TechCrunch via email. For one, the acquisition is designed to accelerate Caviar’s growth in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and take advantage of the partnerships Entrees On-Trays has formed with local restaurants.

Entrees On-Trays is “a lot like Caviar,” Rajaram said. “They have great relationships with restaurants, and they offer amazing service for diners.”

Thanks to the acquisition, Caviar will be able to deliver from local favorites like Hoffbrau Steak and Grill House, and Riscky’s Bar-B-Q, a family-owned restaurant that has been around since 1927.

Dallas-Fort Worth is also an important market for Caviar, with Rajaram noting that Dallas has the most restaurants per capita in the U.S. Caviar first entered the Dallas-Fort Worth market in 2015 with just 30 restaurants on board.

Last year, in conjunction with Square’s acquisition of OrderAhead, Caviar launched an order-ahead pickup service. Caviar declined to share metrics regarding its order-ahead business in comparison with its delivery business, but Rajaram says its full-fledged food ordering business is solid.

“We feel good about Caviar’s overall growth in the past year,” Rajaram said. “An increasing number of restaurants are choosing Caviar as their partner because we are a complete online ordering platform.”

For the rest of the year, Caviar wants to continue growing its existing markets and piloting cross-country pop-ups. Last year, for example, Caviar brought San Francisco’s Souvla to New York and Chicago’s Honey Butter Fried Chicken to the San Francisco Bay Area.

“We’re always thinking a lot about how to continue being the best possible partner to restaurants, and also exploring ways to help both consumer and corporate diners find delicious, healthy meals,” Rajaram said. “Many people think food delivery means low-quality meals that are bad for you – we want to end this misperception!”