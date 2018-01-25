‘La La Land’ director Damien Chazelle is making a show for Apple

Damien Chazelle, who won last year’s Best Director Oscar for his work on La La Land, will be making a TV show for Apple.

The New York Times reports that Chazelle will be writing and directing every episode of the first season, and that the series will be produced by MRC, the studio that’s making House of Cards for Netflix. Nothing else — not the title, the subject or the number of episodes — has been revealed.

Chazelle (who also wrote and directed the terrific drama Whiplash) had already signed on last fall to direct the first two episodes of a musical drama called The Eddy for Netflix. If you’re worried that all this streaming work will keep Chazelle away from the big screen, well, his next movie First Man (a biopic starring La La Land‘s Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong) is already scheduled for release on October 12.

Apple, meanwhile, has been making big announcements around its plans for original TV series — though usually it doesn’t reveal much more than the talent involved and the general subject matter.

The announced projects include a drama set in the world of morning TV starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Anniston, a space show from Ronald D. Moore (the writer behind the critically acclaimed reboot of Battlestar Galactica) and a new version of the anthology series Amazing Stories from Steven Spielberg and Bryan Fuller.

