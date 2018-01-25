Amazon adds single sign-on for Fire TV

Signing on to all of your favorite networks’ apps on Amazon TV just got a little easier.

The company, which had teased single sign-on for Fire TV in September, is now bringing the service to network apps in the U.S.

Users just need to sign in with their pay TV provider credentials and they can access all the networks they need without entering additional passwords.

The service works with pay TV providers that support single sign-on authentication through Adobe Experience Cloud. That includes Dish, DirecTV, AT&T Uverse, Verizon FiOS, Cox, Cablevision (Altice) and many more.

Networks that support Fire’s new single sign-on feature include Freeform, Syfy, Bravo, Telemundo, The cooking Channel, Turner and BBC.

A full list of providers is below.

The feature should be up for most apps now, and Amazon says that it will work with other app developers and cable providers to integrate the new feature soon.