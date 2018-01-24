Media
pilot
John Boyega

Watch the robots fight the monsters in the latest Pacific Rim trailer

Posted by
Next Story

Attention L.A.: Don’t miss this pitch day for female founders, happening in March

I’m so ready for these huge robots to fight these huge monsters. I’m ready for John Boyega to pilot his mech to victory over the interdimensional invaders. I’m ready for bright colors, cartoonish levels of destruction and loud sounds.

Pacific Rim Uprising isn’t out in theaters until March 23, however, so I do indeed have to wait even though I’m ready now. Just like all of you. Let’s watch this trailer together in the meantime.

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • pilot
  • John Boyega
  • Media
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Attention L.A.: Don’t miss this pitch day for female founders, happening in March

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard