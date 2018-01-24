Watch the robots fight the monsters in the latest Pacific Rim trailer
I’m so ready for these huge robots to fight these huge monsters. I’m ready for John Boyega to pilot his mech to victory over the interdimensional invaders. I’m ready for bright colors, cartoonish levels of destruction and loud sounds.
Pacific Rim Uprising isn’t out in theaters until March 23, however, so I do indeed have to wait even though I’m ready now. Just like all of you. Let’s watch this trailer together in the meantime.
