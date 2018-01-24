Crunch Report | Fiverr acquires And Co

Posted by
Next Story

Reddit adds 2-factor authentication for all

Today’s Stories 

      1. Apple to take on messaging rivals with launch of Business Chat
      2. Fiverr acquires And Co, maker of software for freelancers
      3. Qualcomm to appeal $1.23B fine from EU over LTE chip dominance in the iPhone

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Joe Zolnoski

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Reddit adds 2-factor authentication for all

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard