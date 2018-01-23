The latest iOS update fixes a glitch that would let others crash your phone with a text message

Last week, software developer and researcher Abraham Masri shared details of a bug that would allow others to freeze your iPhone with little more than a quick text message.

Apple has just pushed out iOS 11.2.5, which patches that issue back up.

This bug, the likes of which are often referred to as a “text bomb”, had a would-be attacker send a URL via text message. When the recipient’s phone started processing it for preview, the device would start doing all sorts of weird things — from freezing, to homescreen crashes, to kernel panics.

The company rarely says much about the whats and whys of a bug, but it mentions in the security notes that it stemmed from the way links received in text messages are processed and presented. Apple credits Masri for finding the bug.

This update also preps iOS devices for the coming launch of Apple’s HomePod speaker, and teaches Siri how to read the news (albeit only in the US, UK, and Australia) when you say the right magic words — which, wouldn’t you know it, are “Hey Siri, play the news”. You can also get a bit more specific, saying things like “business news” or “sports news”.