Cambassy lets you be your country’s digital ambassador

Cambassy is a new app that lets you share the favorite things about your town, city, or country. You can think of it as a sort of breadcrumb travelogue that you leave behind for others to find and lets you include phots, tips, and comments about your favorite locations.

Created by Khalid Twaim and Omar Rabea, the company one a pitch-off in Oman and showed their early versions at Disrupt in Berlin. The current version is available for iOS and Android.

“Cambassy is similar to Trip Advisor, Lonely Planet, and Instagram in terms of travel inspiration,” said Twaim. “Cambassy inspires users to travel too but the inspiration is through people from their country which is a new way of inspiring.”

“The Cambassy team found difficulty in finding great content for travel destinations around the world. While tourism information was widely available, content from people who work, study, or travel abroad was not available,” said Twaim. “We were missing travel ambassadors, hence the name Cambassy (Camera + Embassy), and users who represent their country are called Cambassadors.”

The project is still in its early stages but it already has images in a few countries including Austria and Paris. It’s a clever idea and should be an interesting addition to the standard suite of travel apps.