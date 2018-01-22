Unbound’s Polly Rodriguez talks about the future of sexuality
Google is launching an AI research center in France and expanding its office
Unbound is a self-described sextech webshop for rebellious women, and its founder, Polly Rodriguez, is a unique and fascinating representative for the site. In this Technotopia podcast I talk to Rodriguez about the future of sex toys and why sex robots probably won’t win us over.
It’s refreshing to hear someone like Rodriguez talk about the future of human-to-human content and what it takes to go beyond the clichés. Please have a listen.
Technotopia is a podcast by John Biggs about a better future. You can subscribe in Stitcher, RSS or iTunes or listen to the MP3 here.
0
SHARES