momofuku
Uber Eats
report
100 billion
review

Crunch Report | Netflix is now worth more than $100 billion

Posted by
Next Story

Facebook invented a new time unit called the ‘flick’ and it’s truly amazing

Today’s Stories 

    1. Netflix is now worth more than $100B
    2. Uber Eats acquires Ando, the food delivery startup from David Chang that makes its own food
    3. Rupert Murdoch wants Facebook to pay for the news

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito hamze

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • momofuku
  • Uber Eats
  • report
  • 100 billion
  • review
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Facebook invented a new time unit called the ‘flick’ and it’s truly amazing

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard