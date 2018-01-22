Coinbase hires a new VP of Operations to lead its customer service effort

Coinbase just announced they’re hiring Tina Bhatnagar as VP of Operations and Technology to lead all operational teams at Coinbase and GDAX.

But perhaps most relevant right now is the fact that her responsibilities will include overseeing the fast growing startup’s customer service division.

It’s no secret that Coinbase is in need of some help with it comes to support and customer service. The company has struggled to handle both technical and customer support operations during the massive spikes in price, new users, and transactions over the last few months.

But Coinbase isn’t blind to these shortfalls, and about six months ago unveiled a plan to revamp their customer service experience and roll out phone support and shorter response times. They also recently hired Asiff Hirji, former COO at TD Ameritrade and promoted Dan Romero as GM of Coinbase to oversee all of Coinbase’s retail platform.

Bhatnagar comes from Twitter where she was VP of Operations and User Services and helped scale the customer support team from twenty people to thousands across six offices.

“When deciding to join Coinbase, I was not blind to the challenges ahead of me. But when I met Brian and the team, I knew it would be a truly joint effort to run our customer operations how we envisioned it. It’s an exciting time, with Coinbase and crypto in the public eye more than ever before, but that also means it’s an even more critical moment to stake our position. And this can only happen if we do right by our customers every single day.” — Tina Bhatnagar, VP of Operations and Technology at Coinbase.

In a blog post, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong noted that Bhatnagar will work to meet the company’s commitments to double their support team over the next three months as well as roll out 24/7 phone support to all customers by Q2 2018.

Coinbase also noted that last week when cryptocurrencies all sank around 20% the startup again saw record valume and traffic, but was able to meet demand and avoid any major outages or downtime.