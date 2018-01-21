Apple partners with Malala Fund to help girls receive quality education

Apple has teamed up with Malala Fund to support girls’ education, becoming Malala Fund’s first Laureate partner. Founded by Yousafzai and her father, Ziauddin, the Malala Fund aims to empower young girls and help them access the quality education they deserve.

With the support of Apple, Malala Fund expects to double the number of grants awarded through its Gulmakai Network and launch its funding programs in India and Latin America, with the goal of extending secondary education to more than 100,000 girls. Apple will also help Malala Fund with technology, curriculum and education policy research.

“We believe that education is a great equalizing force, and we share Malala Fund’s commitment to give every girl an opportunity to go to school,” Apple CEO Tim Cook, who will join Malala Fund leadership council, said in a press release. “Malala is a courageous advocate for equality. She’s one of the most inspiring figures of our time, and we are honored to help her extend the important work she is doing to empower girls around the world.”

Worldwide, there are several threats to girls’ education, like poverty, war and gender discrimination. Malala Fund currently operates in Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, Nigeria and countries where there are Syrian refugees, like Lebanon and Jordan.

“My dream is for every girl to choose her own future,” Yousafzai said in a press release. “Through both their innovations and philanthropy, Apple has helped educate and empower people around the world. I am grateful that Apple knows the value of investing in girls and is joining Malala Fund in the fight to ensure all girls can learn and lead without fear.”

In 2012, the Taliban attempted to assassinate Yousafzai when she was just 15 years old. They targeted her because she repeatedly spoke about the challenges of trying to attain a good education. Miraculously, Yousafzai survived a gunshot to the head while she was on a school bus headed home.

Since then, Yousafzai has continued to advocate for girls’ access to education. In 2014, Malala Yousafzai became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in history.