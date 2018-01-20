Join the TechCrunch Meetup at the World Economic Forum #TCDavos

TechCrunch is holding an informal meetup during the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Grab a free ticket here.

The event precedes our TechCrunch Meetup the week after in Zug, Switzerland, the so-called Crypto Valley. You can grab a ticket here.

The Davos meetup will be co-hosted by Samantha Stein, TechCrunch’s Director of Special Projects & Startup Battlefield Editor, and Mike Butcher, Editor-at-large of TechCrunch. Investors, angels, startup community leaders, and startup founders can join us to hear about TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield and about our other activities, followed by informal networking.

Because of the timing, we’re inviting you to join us at 1pm to first watch the Donald Trump keynote address to the WEF Congress, on the big screens, followed by the TechCrunch Meetup.

Startup Battlefield is TechCrunch’s renowned startup launch competition. The Startup Battlefield alumni community comprises almost 800 companies that have raised over $8 billion USD, and produced over 100 successful exits and IPOs. You can apply here.