Crunch Report | Apple pledges $350 billion investment in U.S. economy

Tim Cook says you’ll soon be able to turn off the system that slows iPhones as the battery gets older

  1. Apple pledges $350 billion investment in US economy over next five years
  2. Bitconnect, which has been accused of running a Ponzi scheme, shuts down
  3. TWiT is suing Twitter, alleging breach of contract and trademark infringement

Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito Hamze

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Tim Cook says you’ll soon be able to turn off the system that slows iPhones as the battery gets older

