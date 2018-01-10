Crunch Report | Jimmy Iovine is not leaving Apple
Next Story
Automotive Grade Linux gets support from Toyota and Amazon as it eyes autonomous driving
Today’s Stories
- Jump will be the first stationless, e-bike-sharing service to launch in SF
- Kodak announces ICO, stock jumps 44%
- Jimmy Iovine says he’s not leaving Apple
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
0
SHARES