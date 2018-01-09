crunch report
Crunch Report | ElliQ Robot Raises $22 Million

      1. ElliQ has raised $22 million for its social robot aimed at older adults
      2. Facebook is shutting down its standalone personal assistant “M”
      3. Google brings its Assistant to Android Auto

Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Bay McLaughlin
Edited by: Tito hamze

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

