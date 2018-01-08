The Garmin Vivofit 4 is an $80 Fitbit killer

Garmin and Fitbit have been going at it for years. Both companies offer a compelling array of products complete with high-end smartwatches. But it’s the fight for the low-end that’s compelling and Garmin just lobbed a monster of a product across Fitbit’s bow.

Called the Vivofit 4, the $80 activity tracker features a color screen, the ability to detect different activities, a waterproof casing, one-year battery life and interchangeable wrist bands. And if Garmin’s past products are any indication, this product should work as expected.

As the name suggests, this is the forth incarnation of the entry-level Vivofit and I’ve enjoyed the feature set for the price. Like Fitbit’s entry-level products premium features are often missing, but for the price, it doesn’t hurt as much when they end up in a junk drawer because the wearer stops using them.

Compared to Fitbit’s entry-level product, the Vivofit 4 seems better in nearly every way with a smaller design, color screen, longer battery life and lower price. Unless a person is roped into the Fitbit ecosystem, it’s hard to see why a person would opt for the Fitbit Alta over the Garmin Vivofit 4.