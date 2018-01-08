Samsung forecasts record fourth-quarter profit, but still misses analysts’ expectations

Samsung Electronics expects to post another record profit for the final quarter of 2017, but it results may still fall a bit short of analysts’ expectations. In earnings guidance issued today, Samsung said it estimates operating profit of about 15.1 trillion won (or $14.13 billion) on sales of about 66 trillion won.

This represents an increase of 64% from the same quarter a year ago, when Samsung posted operating profit of 9.22 trillion won on revenue of 53.33 trillion won, but it still misses the average estimate of 15.9 trillion won from 17 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

Samsung enjoyed a strong third-quarter, when it posted a 14.53 trillion won profit thanks in large part to sales of chips, OLED screens and other components to tech manufacturers, including Apple.

For all of 2017, Samsung says it expects profit of about 53.6 trillion won on sales of about 239.6 trillion won.

Featured Image: Bloomberg/Getty Images