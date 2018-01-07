Uber has picked Nvidia as one of its key technology partners in its fleet of self-driving, specifically to provide the AI computing aspects of its autonomous software.

The partnership is one that has been in development for a while now, including in its very first test Volvo XC90 SUVs, which followed the introduction of its program using modified Ford sedans. Uber has used Nvidia’s GPUs in both its self-driving ride hailing test fleet, and in its self-driving transport trucks, which are also developed by its Advanced Technologies Group.

To date, Uber has accumulated two million autonomous miles in its self-driving passenger vehicles, and it has run over 50,000 passenger trips in total. Of the two million miles they’ve driven, the most recent million were also driven in just the last 100 days alone, representing a significant ramp up in the pace of their program.

Uber hasn’t been super specific about its tech stack in its self-driving vehicles, but lately more companies have been more forward about what kind of technologies they’re employing, and this partnership, while not exclusive, seems like a solid bet on both sides on working together going forward, too.

While Uber hasn’t been speaking much about its autonomous program lately, given everything else that’s going on at the company lately, it seems to have quietly been accelerating its efforts. That’s probably smart given how many other carmakers and tech companies are building autonomous fleets for ride hailing.