Original Content podcast: Netflix’s ‘Bright’ offers dumb fun with orcs and elves in modern LA

Netflix’s original film Bright has been decimated by critics, but Darrell Etherington and Anthony Ha, the hosts of TechCrunch’s Original Content podcast enjoyed it — kind of? Maybe?

As Darrell put it: “I don’t regret watching it.”

To be clear, it’s a very silly movie, combining Lord of the Rings-style high fantasy with the kind of morally ambiguous police drama that director David Ayer (Training Day) is known for. Will Smith stars as Daryl Ward, a human police officer, who’s unwillingly paired up with Nick Jacoby (played by Joel Edgerton), the LAPD’s first orc.

In this episode, we talk about our reactions to the film, its popularity with viewers and whether the already-greenlit sequel could actually be good.

We also discuss the controversy over YouTube star Logan Paul posting a video of an apparent suicide victim and Apple’s upcoming crime thriller starring Octavia Spencer.

You can listen to the episode in the player above, subscribe using Apple Podcasts or find us in your podcast player of choice. If you like the show, please let us know by leaving a review on Apple. You can also send us feedback directly.