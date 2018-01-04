Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook
recap
technology

Crunch Report | Ethereum Hits $1,000 a Coin

Travis Kalanick reportedly plans to sell about 29% of his Uber shares

    1. Ethereum breaks new record by reaching $1,000 for the first time
    2. Wi-Fi startup Eero lays off 30 employees
    3. Mark Zuckerberg’s personal challenge is all about fixing Facebook before it implodes

Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Joe Zolnoski

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

