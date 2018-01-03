FanDuel is giving away bitcoin to winners of a fantasy football tournament

Daily fantasy sports platform FanDuel just announced The Bitcoin Bowl, a promotion that will last the length of the NFL playoffs and give winners a chance to win some bitcoin.

They’ll be two contests – one is a single-entry free contest where the winner wins 1 bitcoin, and one is a multi-entry $3 contest that has a tiered payout – 1st place will get 2 bitcoin, 2nd place will get .5 bitcoin, and 3rd and 4th place will get .25 bitcoin.

What’s interesting is that the value isn’t pegged to USD, meaning the winner will get the specified amount of bitcoin regardless of what happens to the cryptocurrency’s price in the next few weeks.

“FanDuel has always sought to deliver the most unique and rewarding experiences or prizes to our users,” said FanDuel CFO Andy Giancamilli in a statement. “In awarding Bitcoin, we’re recognizing that most of our users are early adopters of technology and have a significant interest in cryptocurrency.”

To be clear FanDuel isn’t accepting entry fees in Bitcoin and for right now this is a one-time promotion – but it’s yet another sign that people outside of the tech world are starting to notice the cryptocurrency and are being drawn to anything that will give them a chance to get some of their own.

Oh, in case you were wondering – yes the Bitcoin Bowl should sound familiar. In 2014 BitPay sponsored the Bitcoin Bowl, which is the NCAA football college bowl game at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg Florida – and totally unrelated to FanDuel’s new promotion.