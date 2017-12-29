Equity podcast: 2017 IPO recap and who will go public in 2018?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This week the crew — Katie Roof, Matthew Lynley, Alex Wilhelm — were joined by Barrett Daniels, the CEO of Nextstep Advisory, an IPO shop that helps companies go public.

Guess what we talked about?

Yes, we went back through the biggest debuts of 2017, several of the quiet hits and the laggards. We also answered critical questions like “what was the worst IPO of 2017?” (For more results, check the spreadsheet here.)

And, it being our holiday episode, we played a bit of what if. Or what may be, looking into 2018. After all, some IPOs that we expected to see have yet to appear (Vice, Pinterest, Dropbox), while some have cropped up before we thought that they were probably fully-cooked (Snap, Blue Apron).

So, what’s to come? You’ll just have to listen.

This is the last 2017 Equity episode. Thanks to all of you for tuning in this year. Equity was a bit of an experiment that has taken on a life of its own.

It’s super delightful to bring it to you each and every week. Here’s the podcast team:

Christopher “The Beard” Gates who handles the mics, editing, and more. He keeps the show running day-to-day. Without Mr. Gates, there is no Equity.

Henry “What’s Wrong Now?” Pickavet keeps the upper-level glue in place so that we can keep the show rolling.

Yashad “Wedding Bells” Kulkarni, who keeps All Things Video And Audio in ship-shape for us so that we can record without exception.

Also: Extra thanks to Katie, Lynley, and the Crunchbase News team for putting up with me leaving every week to go play. (And you, for reading this far.)

Chat you all in 2018!

