LG teams up with HERE for self-driving telematics tech

LG is looking at the rise of autonomous vehicle technologies as an opportunity to expand its electronics business, and it’s now working with mapping provider HERE to put together a telematics product aimed at self-driving vehicle applications. The joint solution will put LG’s telematics tech together with HERE’s location services and high-resolution maps to offer something automakers can use as a communications hub for both semi-autonomous and fully autonomous vehicle platforms.

LG’s no stranger to the world of telematics, including vehicle safety and entertainment offerings, having been an industry leader since 2013. But it’s looking forward to advanced ADAS and next-generation autonomous vehicle tech and partnering with HERE, which was acquired earlier this year by a carmaker consortium including Audi, BMW and Daimler, to transition in the direction that the industry is heading.

LG’s offering will incorporate communications tech including GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and mobile networks including the forthcoming 5G standard to help communicate data transmitted by other autonomous vehicles on the road and information systems to in-car navigation and technology centers. Stacking fused sensor data, crowdsourced info and existing telematics information will make up a key component of autonomous vehicle systems.

It’s yet another example of the ongoing quest for dance partners existing technology suppliers and other auto industry participants are engaged in as autonomy becomes a more important driver of business decisions in this space.