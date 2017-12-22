Science
outer space
spaceflight
falcon
space tourism

Watch SpaceX’s last Falcon 9 rocket launch for 2017

Posted by
Next Story

Girls Who Code gets a Disney Imagineering boost

SpaceX is launching its last mission of 2017 later today, with a planned launch window of 5:27 PM PST (8:27 PM EST). The mission is for client Iridium, and will send a fourth set of 10 satellites into low Earth orbit for Iridium’s NEXT constellation, which will eventually consist of 75 satellites launched by SpaceX in total.

SpaceX is launching the Falcon 9 for Iridium-4 from California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base, where it has its Space Launch Complex 4E. It’ll be the 18th launch of a Falcon 9 for SpaceX this year – but it won’t include a recover attempt for the first stage, as the launch requirements include configuring the Falcon 9 used to be expended during the launch process.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster being used for the mission has been used before, however – it was flown during Iridium-2, the second mission that Spacex flew for this client, which took place in June. That means this rocket was turned around and ready for re-use in just six months.

SpaceX launched an International Space Station resupply mission just last week, using both a reflown Dragon capsule and a reflown Falcon 9 first stage. It’s also preparing for its first ever Falcon Heavy launch, which should take place early in 2018.

If the mission today is scrubbed for any reason, SpaceX has a backup launch window on Saturday, at 5:21 PM PST.

Crunchbase

  • SpaceX

    • Founded 2002
    • Overview Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) is a space-transportation startup company founded by Elon Musk. It is developing the partially reusable launch vehicles Falcon 1 and Falcon 9. Originally based in El Segundo, SpaceX now operates out of Hawthorne, California, USA. SpaceX was founded in June 2002 by Musk who had invested $100 million of his own money in the company as of March 2006. …
    • Location Hawthorne, California
    • Categories Aerospace, Transportation, Space Travel
    • Founders Elon Musk
    • Website http://www.spacex.com
    • Full profile for SpaceX

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • outer space
  • spaceflight
  • falcon
  • space tourism
  • Science
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Girls Who Code gets a Disney Imagineering boost

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard