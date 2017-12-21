Automotive
Elon Musk
hyperloop
transport
business

Tesla vehicles to get a “major navigation overhaul” in 2018

Posted by
Next Story

Long Island Iced Tea shares went gangbusters after changing its name to Long Blockchain

Tesla is reworking its approach to in-car navigation, and will deploy a “major navigation overhaul” in “early 2018,” per Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who shared the news in response to a customer inquiry on Twitter. Musk added that the rollout will only take place after current testing underway is complete, but that it will be “light-years ahead” of the current navigation offering included in Tesla vehicles.

Musk was responding to a Tesla owner who noted that in three years of vehicle ownership, he’s only seen one update of the onboard maps, and even then the information pushed to the vehicle was already out of date. Musk’s response suggests that Tesla is thinking far behind simple map updates with its new navigation software, and instead will be making top-to-bottom changes to how the system works overall across its vehicles.

Tesla’s current navigation software doesn’t differ that much from the kinds of navigation apps you’ll get on mobile devices, including smartphones, but it does build-in key information like the location of Tesla chargers and Superchargers. Still, it’s one of the areas users have identified as a consistent pain point.

Crunchbase

  • Tesla

    • Founded 2003
    • Overview Tesla Motors was started by a group of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and strives to create a revolution and accelerate the world’s transition to electric mobility with a full range of increasingly affordable electric cars. Tesla vehicles are EVs (electric vehicles), which are transforming the way people drive and move. Tesla has gone public as of June 29, 2010 and has a market cap of $34.32 billion. …
    • Location Palo Alto, California
    • Categories Automotive, Electronics, Innovation Management
    • Website https://www.tesla.com/
    • Full profile for Tesla

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • hyperloop
  • Elon Musk
  • transport
  • business
  • Automotive
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Long Island Iced Tea shares went gangbusters after changing its name to Long Blockchain

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard