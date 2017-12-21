Civilization VI lands on iPad

In case you wanted something engrossing to keep you distracted from family squabbles this holiday, a special gift just arrived: Civilization VI, which is now available as a $30 purchase for iPad via the App Store.

The world building simulation game is possibly the most ambitious and expansive ever to hit the iPad, and it has hefty spec requirements to match – you’ll need at least iOS 11, and also an iPad Air 2, one of the standard iPads released in 2017, or any model of iPad Pro to run it. It also includes a free trial mode that lets you demo the free game for 60 turns without paying a cent (spoiler: you’ll want more turns).

Civilization is one of the longest-standing video game franchises, and has seen tremendous success on PC over the years. Civilization: Revolution, a less complex spinout, has previously made its way to the iPad, but this is the full Civilization VI released for PCs originally last year.

If you liked Revolution on iPad, or you’re new to the series, definitely give this a try – at least for the free 60 turns. If you’re a fan of the franchise with compatible hardware, I know you’ve already purchased this so I won’t waste my breath. Note that the price does go up to its regular $60 after January 4, so there’s very little reason to wait on this gem.