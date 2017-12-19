used cars
North Korea
wannacry

Crunch Report | U.S. Government Blames North Korea for WannaCry

Coinbase halts Bitcoin Cash trading as price briefly hits $8,500

      1. Used car marketplace Shift appoints a co-CEO alongside George Arison
      2. US Government says North Korea was behind massive WannaCry cyber attack
      3. SoftBank leads a $120 million round for insurance startup Lemonade

