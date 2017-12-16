Gillmor Gang: Golden Goose
The Gillmor Gang — Doc Searls, Frank Radice, Denis Pombriant, Keith Teare, and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live Friday, December 15, 2017.
G3: Last Hope — Mary Hodder, Halley Suitt Tucker, Elisa Camahort Page, Tina Hui, and Tina Chase Gillmor. Recorded live Friday, December 15, 2017.
@stevegillmor, @dsearls, @fradice, @kteare, @DenisPombriant
Produced and directed by Tina Chase Gillmor @tinagillmor
G3: Less is Moore
