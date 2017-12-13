Tech
Crunch Report | Glow-in-the-Dark Plants

Today’s Stories 

    1. Blue Origin flies its Crew Capsule 2.0 for the first time
    2. Scientists make kale plants glow in the dark with firefly enzymes
    3. Google is opening a China-based research lab focused on artificial intelligence

