Apple’s iMac Pro arrives December 14, starting at $4,999

It seems like forever ago that Apple first teased the iMac Pro, the souped up, professional grade version of its all-in-one. Announced back at WWDC, the company promised the computer would arrive sometime in December, and in spite a few months of silence on that front, it looks like the company is about to deliver.

The dark gray desktop will be available in a matter of days, on December 14, bringing with it a some pretty nutty internal specs and a price tag to match. The iMac Pro starts at $4,999 and includes up to an 18-core Xeon processor, 128GB of memory and 4TB of storage. This is pretty a series piece of machinery in a form factory that was once consider a bit of an at-home computer starter kit.

It’s clear the company still has its sights firmly set on creative professionals, and with the regular Mac Pro currently in a state of limbo, this is the company’s foremost machine for doing high performance tasks like editing 4K video and 3D graphics. No surprise then, that the company has already gotten the device in the hands of a number of influencers ahead of launch.

It’s similar to what we saw with the iPhone X launch, with the device winding up in the hands of a pretty diverse group of creators, including YouTubers, photographers and researchers. From the sound of it, many testers have been playing around with the machine for about a week now.

Photographer Vincent LaForet tested a 10-core version of the machine had lots of kind things to say about the new iMac, stating, “I found a very consistent set of results: a 2X to 3X boost in speed (relative to my current iMac and MacBook Pro 15”) a noticeable leap from most generational jumps that are generally ten times smaller.”

Craig A. Hunter, a mechanical/aerospace engineer now running an iOS/Mac app development company, writes, “The nearest comparable shipping 27-inch iMac I configured was $3699 but with a greatly inferior CPU and graphics chipset, four fewer cores, and other disadvantages across the board. So in that context, spending another $1300 to get into an iMac Pro is a no brainer.”

YouTuber Marques Brownlee, meanwhile, finds the machine ideal for his own needs, stating, “It feels like the ideal high-end YouTuber/Final Cut Pro machine.”

In other words, the initial impressions all sort of boil down to the same thing — and it’s pretty much what you’d expect. The iMac Pro is very good and very, very expensive. Again, $4,999 is just the starting price here. That entry level version sports an eight-core Xeon processor, 1TB of storage and 32GB of RAM. All powerful specs, mind, and probably well beyond the needs of most users — but bumping them up is going to cost you.