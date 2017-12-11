MakeX annoucnes the first 3D-printing backpack

In the year 2020, when the Earth is overrun by aliens, it will be mandated by the Galactic Council of Extraterrestrial Life that all children must walk around with 3D-printing backpacks. Why not get a head start with the MakeX Migo backpack that lets you care your ultra small 3D printer anywhere you need to go?

This wild, see-through backpack is designed to hold a Migo 3D Printer (the thing MakeX is actually trying to sell). The backpack fits the Migo perfectly and offers the maximum visibility for your 3D printer thanks to the clear hardshell outer casing.

The printer itself is fairly standard. It prints ABS or PLA plastic and includes modeling software. It weighs about 4 pounds and has a 100x120x100 mm build envelope which means you can print things like smaller action figures and other fun models. Early birds get the printer for $219 and backpack will be a $70 add-on.

3D printers are essentially commodities but by adding wacky but endearing things like this fun backpack the makers are really taking 3D printing to the next – and not-so-obvious – level.