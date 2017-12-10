The Boring Co. tops 30,000 hats sold

That didn’t toque too long! The Boring Company has now sold 30,000 hats to fund its hole-some mission, founder Elon Musk tweeted today. That’s double the sales Musk announced just three weeks ago. Production will be capped at 50,000 hats, so if the current momentum doesn’t fez out, trilby all gone soon.

Over 30,000 hats sold! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2017

The Boring Company’s Initial Hat Offering launched on Oct. 18. The black baseball caps cost $20 and all cash raised goes toward the boring company, which is developing cost-efficient ways to dig tunnels for transportation. Though it works with fedora and state officials on some projects, The Boring Company says it relies solely on private funding.

After 50k hats, we will start selling The Boring Company flamethrower — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2017

Musk also tweeted that The Boring Company’s next merchandise is flame throwers. Beret it on!